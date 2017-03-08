-
Now Playing: NC State Fair Accident: People Fell at Least 20 Feet
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on everyday problem solvers
-
Now Playing: New summer camp teaches children how to become social media stars
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber apologizes to fans in heartfelt Instagram post
-
Now Playing: Are Americans addicted to pills?
-
Now Playing: Groundbreaking study on gene editing in human embryos
-
Now Playing: New safety belt warning issued for backseat passengers
-
Now Playing: Kanye West files lawsuit over canceled tour
-
Now Playing: Trump signs Russia sanctions bill
-
Now Playing: Hollywood fights back against Rotten Tomatoes ratings
-
Now Playing: Riders stranded on bungee ride at county fair
-
Now Playing: 2 found dead after school building collapses
-
Now Playing: FBI joins investigation into HBO cyberattack
-
Now Playing: Dangerous heat wave hits the Northwest
-
Now Playing: 40 kids taken to hospitals after chemical leak at pool
-
Now Playing: Trump administration defends immigration proposal
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Social media may be fueling depression in teens
-
Now Playing: Newborn calf bears striking resemblance to Kiss frontman Gene Simmons
-
Now Playing: The entrepreneurs behind the sock company Bombas share their success story
-
Now Playing: Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen on filming 'Wind River' in 'tough' winter conditions