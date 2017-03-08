Transcript for Riders stranded on bungee ride at county fair

Can you believe it, even higher. We'll look at that dramatic rescue in California overnight where three people were stranded on a bungee ride at a county fair. One dangling upside down for 20 minutes and ABC's Jim Avila has the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. August is, of course, the heart of fair season across the country. Lots of fun on the midway but overnight up in Ventura lots of unwanted excitement. All the way back. Reporter: Frightening moments at a county fair in California. A bungee cord ride malfunctioned causing this man to dangle 30 feet in the air for 20 minutes. Carnivalgoers recording the scene from the ground. 19-year-old Robert Rodriguez seen twisting and writhing as he hangs by his feet waiting for firefighters to extend a ladder. As the sun set, rescuers slowly bringing him down exhausted, but uninjured. I see the ladder coming towards me slowly and the guy I guess loosened me up and I lied down on the ladder and all the firefighter tried to do was unhook me and then he let me relax for a bit. He let me catch my breath. Reporter: Two other men, 25-year-old Eddie Rodriguez and a fair worker also tuck in the cage above. Eddie snapchatting the incident. Leaning back both hands on the rope. Now the courage just to get his feet off the ledge and actually start the descent down. Reporter: Firefighters bringing in ropes to lower them one at a time onto an inflated landing pad. He's safe. He's safe. Reporter: County fairs and Varona cals under extra scrutiny after last week's deadly accident on the fireball ride at the Ohio state fair. Fairgoers captured this video of the ride swinging back and forth spinning in the air before the car suddenly snaps off. Hurling riders into the air. One man died after falling 50 feet from the ride. No word yet on why the ride stopped in midair. Fair officials are investigating. It was opening night and tonight if you've got the stomach for it, the rest of the midway is open. You got the stomach. You got to be careful at those fairs. You sure do.

