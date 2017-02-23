Transcript for Rihanna to receive Harvard University's humanitarian of the year award

Something new every day on "Gma." We'll begin with Rihanna. She turned 29 earlier this week. Happy birthday and landed her 30th top ten hit on the billboard hot 100 and now she has secured an even bigger honor. Harvard announced they will give her their humanitarian of the year award and well deserved. The institution -- congratulations. Really impressive reading about Rihanna and all she's done recognizing her for several philanthropic deed, the construction of a state-of-the-art oncology and nuclear medicine hospital in her home country of Barbados, paid for it and created a scholarship for many students from the caribbean attending schools here in the U.S., pays for it and she has supported a program that advocates for the education of girls in developing countries around the world so well done. She really is a phenomenal person. She really is. All the good she's done and only 29. 29 and 30 top tens. More to come. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Michael, I know you're a big fan of -- Coldplay. So you'll love this story. You guys like coldplay? Chris martin? He's been on "Gma" many times. The chainsmokers have come up with another catchy pop tune that will surely be a hit due in large part to their partner and that would be coldplay and brought down the house at the 2017 Brit awards performing it called "Something just like this." Take a listen. ??? Throw me a rose ??? ??? but I'm not the kind of person that -- she said where do you want to go ??? That voice is just mesmerizing. I listened it to this morning. Already downloaded it this morning. The hit making deejays and Chris martin put on quite a colorful show and jumped into the crowd that brought the house down and single and performance were kept under wraps until they dropped the song which again added to the element of surprise. What a party.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.