Transcript for Rob Kardashian regrets his rant against Blac Chyna

Now to more on the story that has made so many headlines. Reality star Blac Chyna celebrating a victory in court after opening up to ABC in that exclusive about her ex rob Kardashian and his response. Chyna's interview see told me she returned the cars and jewelry and said she wants him to leave her alone in return. In court documents she said I'm embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him. This morning, "Black-ish's" legal team is declaring a complete and total victory. I would like to first and foremost thank the judge for granting me this restraining order to protect me. Reporter: On Monday a judge granted the temporary restraining order against her former fiance, Robert Kardashian. The judge gave us everything we asked for which is a set of very strong and enforceable restraining orders against rob Kardashian. Reporter: Some of the orders' requirement mandate Kardashian can no longer post private, intimate photos of her or any images of their daughter dream to social media and China China asked Kardashian to stop cyberbullying in revenge for dating other men. Kardashian did not appear in court Monday but his attorney Robert Shapiro famously known as O.J. Simpson's trial lawyer offered an olive branch. I personally on Mr. Kardashian's behalf apologize and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days. Reporter: The former couple's relationship reached a boiling point last week after Kardashian posted explicit photos of Chyna too racy do show on TV without her permission to Instagram and Twitter along with an online rant accusing Chyna of cheating, promiscuous behavior and using him for money. China Chyna's attorney says it was a case of revenge porn banned in 38 states. What was your reaction when you first saw rob's posts about you? I was devastated and I'm looking at this and I'm like, how could somebody do this to me. Reporter: Chyna spoke exclusively to ABC news on Sunday when she alleged Kardashian has gotten physical. Rob has hit me before. Yes. Was that more recently? This was in April. But she says her focus now is her children. I'm just going to get back to co-parenting dream. Rob Kardashian referred to Robert Shapiro's public statements regarding all allegations against him. The next court date set for August 8th where Chyna and Kardashian will revisit the terms of the restaining order. It remains a family matter right now. Hopefully I guess it can get resolved very simply. It seems like it will. We'll go outside to rob Marciano with more weather.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.