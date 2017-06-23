Ron Howard takes over 'Han Solo' spinoff movie

More
The Oscar-winning director will take over the latest addition to the "Star Wars" franchise after the directors of the highly-anticipated movie were fired.
2:06 | 06/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ron Howard takes over 'Han Solo' spinoff movie

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48231821,"title":"Ron Howard takes over 'Han Solo' spinoff movie","duration":"2:06","description":"The Oscar-winning director will take over the latest addition to the \"Star Wars\" franchise after the directors of the highly-anticipated movie were fired. ","url":"/GMA/video/ron-howard-takes-han-solo-spinoff-movie-48231821","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.