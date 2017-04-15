First round of the NBA playoffs begins

More
ABC News' Tony Reali gives his predictions and insights on the latest sports news.
1:46 | 04/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First round of the NBA playoffs begins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46816335,"title":"First round of the NBA playoffs begins","duration":"1:46","description":"ABC News' Tony Reali gives his predictions and insights on the latest sports news.","url":"/GMA/video/round-nba-playoffs-begins-46816335","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.