Transcript for Roy Moore alleges election fraud in new lawsuit

Now to politics, and Alabama Republican Roy Moore filing a lawsuit to block the senate election results alleging fraud. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is on the story in Washington this morning. Stephanie, good morning to you. Reporter: Dan, good morning. Roy Moore just won't give up. Overnight in Alabama, the Moore campaign filed a last-minute complaint to prevent his loss from becoming official. He has refused to concede since the December 12th vote which he lost by about 20,000 votes. Moore filed his complaint seeking a temporary restraining order to delay the certification alleging potential election fraud. That altered the outcome of the election. He says, this is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election interestingty should matter to everyone. The board is scheduled to meet this afternoon to certify Jones' victory. The board meeting will take place as planned and Doug Jones will be sworn in by vice president pence on the 3rd of January. State officials said last week they have found no evidence of voter fraud in the senate race. In Moore's complaint though, he also says he took a polygraph over the sexual misconduct allegations against him, and he says those results prove he did not know any of those women, Dan. Just to put a fine point on this, these last-minute maneuvers are not expected to delay the certification of Doug Jones' win? Reporter: Not really, Dan. The secretary of state has previously said it's highly unlily that Jones would not be certified as the winner of that election. Dan. This election in Alabama continues to generate controversy. Thank you very much. We appreciate your reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.