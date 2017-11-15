Transcript for Roy Moore calls Senate race a 'spiritual battle'

President trump is back in Washington after his 13-day trip overseas. Now gearing up for a battle on tax reform. Senate Republicans revealed a new plan overnight that takesen 0 Obamacare calling to are a repeal of the individual mandate that would reduce the deficit but cause 13 million Americans to lose their coverage and facing a growing crisis over Roy Moore who was defiant about not dropping out of the race despite allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls and Tom llamas in Birmingham, Alabama, with the latest. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Roy Moore spoke overnight and did not sound like someone who is even can are dropping out of this race. He's now describing this as a spiritual battle to his supporters say he wants to bring the truth about god to the U.S. Capitol. Roy Moore may be a pa rye dwra to some on capitol hill,ut overnight at this Alabama church, a standing ovation. Obviously I've made a few people mad. I'm the only one that can unite Democrats and Republicans. Because I seem to be opposed by both. Reporter: Moore the Republican senate candidate from Alabama. This is not just a battle for Democrats and Republicans and how they vote on issues, this is a spiritual battle. Reporter: At war with many in his own party who are calling on him to drop out after allegations surfaced he sexually assaulted two teenage girls while he was a local prosecutors in the late '70s. I tried fighting him off while yelling at him to stop. Reporter: Moore has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct. But senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell is still planning to take him down. Even suggesting a write-in campaign for embattled attorney general Jeff sessions. The alabamian who would fit that would be the attorney general who is totally well known. Reporter: Mcconnell vowing if Moore does win the newly elected Alabama senator will face an immediate ethics investigation. Muddying the waters even more a bogus Robo call. At least one voter telling ABC news they received this suspicious message pretending to be from "The Washington post" which broke the story about Moore's accusers. Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein. I'm a reporter for "The Washington post" calling to find out if anyone at the address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between 5,000 and $7,000. Reporter: They say it's fake and appalled anyone would stoop to this level. One of Moore's biggest and well-known supporters issuing an ultimat ultimatum. For me the uphas 24 hours. Reporter: Fox News' Sean hannity under pressure after companies pulled H ads after what seemed to be his support for Moore now demanding the candidate prove his innocence. You must remove any doubt. If you can't do this judge Moore needs to get out of this race. Reporter: You heard Sean hannity there. The support may be crumbling but here in the state there are several elected officials who are still backing him. Yesterday on capitol hill I tried talking to Republican Alabama representative mow brooks and had to chase him down five flights of stairs to ask him if he believed the women or Roy Moore. He says that he believes electing a Democrat would actually be more dangerous than electing Moore in the wake of what he calls contested sexual allegations. George. That is a congressman. The senior Republican senator Richard Shelby saying he thinks the state party should drop him. The next big shoe to drop could be president trump. He's now back in the united States expected to weigh in on Roy Moore at some point. Reporter: That's right, George. He's back from Asia but the story in front of him is all about Alabama. Our report something that Jeff sessions has no interest in being the write-in candidate but that may be the Republicans' best option since Moore doesn't want to step aside. The campaign has told me that even a call from president trump would not compel Moore to drop out of this race? Although from what the president said he might not be too unhappy if Jeff sessions is no longer attorney general. Thanks very much.

