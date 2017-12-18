Transcript for Royals reveal adorable new Christmas card

A little fun now. Our first look at William and Kate's Christmas card. Adrienne Bankert here for that. They're just like us trying to get their holiday cards out in time. Everybody is trying to get their mail out because you have to send out the beautiful cards. Look at this lovely feet. Kate and William posing with their two adorable kids. George and Charlotte all wearing that robin egg blue that makes them look, oh, so stunning and the prince of Wales and the duchess of Cornwall releasing their turs but everybody is interested in the kids. Also a reminder like Rebecca said U.S. Postal mail priority express use it by Friday and hopefully they'll arrive on them. Just like the Royals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.