-
Now Playing: The '5-Second Rule' is Real!
-
Now Playing: Burden Continues to Be on Investors About Investment Costs and Risks
-
Now Playing: New rule would allow first-year residents to work 24-hour shifts
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama writes Harvard recommendation letter for 'Black-ish' star
-
Now Playing: The Vamps featuring Matoma perform live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Danielle Steel dishes on 'Dangerous Games' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: James Hewitt says he is not Prince Harry's father
-
Now Playing: Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried dish on 'The Bachelor' finale
-
Now Playing: Who will receive the final rose on 'The Bachelor'?
-
Now Playing: Criss Angel rushed to hospital after stunt goes awry
-
Now Playing: Ferguson protest sparked by new documentary
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly jumps White House fence
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway reacts to attorney general firings, wiretapping claim
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers set deadline for evidence on Trump's wiretapping claim
-
Now Playing: Severe snowstorm creates travel chaos
-
Now Playing: East Coast braces for severe snowfall
-
Now Playing: Midwest hammered by winter storm
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato gets slimed at Kid's Choice Awards
-
Now Playing: Spring break tips for Moms
-
Now Playing: Getting ready for March Madness