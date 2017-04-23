Transcript for Russell Simmons reveals his keys for success

??? Time now for "The week end download." I'm here with Russell Simmons who has written a bunch of books about being happy and healthy. Russell, thank you for joining us. Thank you. Good morning. One tip is yoga. You say that's been a huge part of your life. Oh, for sure. I built a yoga studio in L.A. I love this practice. I believe that moving meditation is great for everyone. I mean, we have scientists telling us the benefits. They go on forever. Including reversing the aging process. We should do yoga daily. You talk about seated meditation. Some people write it off as weird. I teach to it kids in prisons or difficult school systems or -- people at Goldman Sachs. I teach to it emp. It changes even's life. There's so much research on that. What it does for the brain. How it makes you smarter. Happier. Happier is key. So it's got so many benefits. There's no denying it's necessary. We should meditate 20 minutes every day. Great teacher says if you can't do 20 minutes, you should do two hours. I'm a daily meditator myself. Finally another piece of advice. I think this is great. A way to be successful and this is counterintuitive is to be of service to other people. Yeah, good karmic work is very important. Give others what you want for yourself. Give the happiness, freedom, opportunity that you want for yourself to others. They promotes happiness. It's written in scripture. By all the prophets all over again. Different color, same rap. Give others what you want for yourself. It's a part of our own quest for happiness, to give happiness. Russell Simmons, we're lucky to have you on a Sunday morning. "Pop news" sup next. Daughter: Uh oh.

