Transcript for Russell Simmons steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations

latest powerful man brought down by accusations of sexual misconduct, Russell Simmons, stepping down from his companies after a second woman spoke out. Amy, you have the details. This comes from a screenwriter that says Simmons offered her a ride back home in 1991 but wound up at his place where she was coerced into having sex. This morning Russell Simmons stepping away from his businesses amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Simmons known as the CEO of hip-hop after starting def jam records in the '80s and producing and starring in reality television. The show you told me over the phone. Yeah, rock tricks. Reporter: Under fire after screenwriter Jenny lumet who wrote "The mummy." You saw that, right? Report whose father is Sidney lumet shared an encounter saying he offered her a ride home before the car doors locked and allegedly took her to his own apartment where they had a sexual encounter she says was noncons wall writing I didn't know if the situation would turn violent. I remember thinking I must be crazy. I remember hoping that the Russell I knew would return at any moment. Simmons releasing a statement in response saying while her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear that me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real. While I have never been violent I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and a sincerely apologize coming after Keri Claussen khalighi told the "L.A. Times" about an encounter with Simmons and Brett Ratner. She alleges they went out to dinner and afterwards was invited to go back to his residence to see a music video and alleges Russell Simmons sexually assaulted her and when she asked Brett Ratner for help to intervene, he did not do so. Russell Simmons has denied these accusations. Reporter: Ratner's attorney has reportedly deny the allegation. In recent years Simmons often spoke about his spiritual journey as he told Dan Harris last year. Yeah, good comic work is very critical. I mean give others what you want for yourself. You shouldive the happiness, the freedom, the opportunity that you want for yourself to others. And, again, Simmons strength usually denying these allegations saying all were consensual and adding he will step aside from his businesses and continue his personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening. Becoming a familiar story. It certainly is. Thank you, Amy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.