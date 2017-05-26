Russia investigation: Could focus shift to Kushner?

More
Jared Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, could be investigated by the FBI for his contacts with Russian officials during the campaign or the transition.
3:14 | 05/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia investigation: Could focus shift to Kushner?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47656992,"title":"Russia investigation: Could focus shift to Kushner?","duration":"3:14","description":"Jared Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, could be investigated by the FBI for his contacts with Russian officials during the campaign or the transition.","url":"/GMA/video/russia-investigation-focus-shift-kushner-47656992","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.