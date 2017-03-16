Transcript for Ryan Reynolds opens up about the best advice he has ever received

We have a great audience here as usual and we also -- we have a guest. We can't hole him back anymore. You know him as the funniest superhero on Earth in "Deadpool." Now a new sci-fi thriller out of this world. Please welcome Ryan Reynolds. Hello. How are you? Nice to see you. George Stephanopoulos, how are you. Nice to see you. Hi, Amy. How are you doing? Nice to see you. How are you? Great. Hi, guys. What's going on? Wow! Oh. It feels like my first anchor job. I could get used to this. This is my first time here. Yeah, yeah, I'm almost never out of the house. Hey, but when you are out of the house, you're very productive. You had one heck of a cheer. Critic's choice, entertainer of the year. Oh, wow, yeah. I made that award up. A star on the Hollywood walk of fame. That was fun, yeah, yeah. You also had two golden globe nominations as well. You've had a big year and I was reading in my notes and it said you failed high scroll drama class. Yeah. I don't know. Yeah, usually those awards are imaginary. How do you feel drama class. You can do it easily by never ever showing up. That's one way. You knew you had it already. You already had it. I was fast-tracking that out. You left out one very important thing too and this year, you made another baby. Oh, yes, yes, I did. Yes. Yes, I did. And speaking of your family -- How that happens -- You didn't fail biology class, we know that much. Your wife Blake friending. She's very trendy but it's possible. Anything is possible. She revealed the best life advice that helped and her mom told her no matter what you say she was doing, you can't mess it up. I love that. I thought that was really -- This is news to you. I disagree with it. You know, respectfully, so -- What's the best advice you ever got. The best advice I ever got? Just go west kind of stuff. You know, nothing -- it wasn't that pivotal -- the best advice I ever got was actually from a director what I worked with. One of my first jobs when I was 17, he said whatever you do, don't go to L.A. And I did. I was like I was 16 years old, you know what I'm going to do, I'm going to go to L.A. That's right, yeah. And I'm going to die young. Yeah, so, you know. Here's some advice for all of you. Go read his Twitter feed. Especially if you are parents, it is so, so funny. I want to read a couple of the gems. Oh, no. Right here. Police are waiting. I watched "Frozen" without my 2-year-old this morning. Despair reveals itself in many forms. That is true. I'm teaching my daughter the sun goes down each night because it's mad at her. Probably gonna write a book on parenting at some point. Yeah. Working on that right now. My daughter is only 6 months ole already drawing, I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly it's absolute garbage. That's true. Yeah. You're an honest parent. She even barely hit the pavement with that. It's garbage. Yeah, I'm going to hell. We've sort of circled back to. You say what people think, it's funny. I've always had empathy for parents especially like flying and that sort of thing. I remember before I had kids I was always like, god, that's hard. You know, because you can see they're sweating and nervous because their kids are yelling and everyone is mad at them and you're just like -- oh, I know and I'm the same way. I would -- I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children. I also hear by the way -- It's like -- Well, at 2 years old they juice have to like rip all their clothes and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane. Please, can we land in a farmer's field. Congratulations on the new film. Thank you. By the way -- that film "Life" I saw it last night, oh, my gosh. By the way, I let my daughters watch it. Was I wrong? It's so good. You're asking him for parenting advice. Yeah, don't ask me for parenting advice. I knew he'd told me it was okay. Let's all watch "The exorcist." We have. You need to start a Twitter handle. We were on the edge of our seat screaming. It was pretty intense. You were very intense. Yes, yes. There's a surprising moment with you. There are some surprising moments. It's an amazing cast and amazing story and not that farfetched. That's what I love about life. I read this incredible script from "The deadpool" brighters and this story where they bring aboard this organism they found in space and they hooked it and brought it on to the ISS. It grows rapidly. It isn't like this nefarious evil creature. It's just designed to survive and what is scarier than bawaking up to a bunch of human faces staring at you. It's a pretty intense ride. Let's take a look. Miranda. Nothing in that lab can malfunction. It's on me. Yeah, it's on you. You know, five guys back home can do my job. Nobody can do yours except you. We don't know what it is. You're playing around with it like it's your buddy. I'm your buddy. This will never be a controlled experiment so agree we made our first and last mistake. That is the tip of the iceberg. This movie takes you an a journey. Jake gyllenhaal. Amazing. Is with you in the film. How did you guys do together? I hear you've become real-life friends. We did -- I've done almost 50 movies in 24 years and every time you work with people you're like, I'm going to hang out with this guy all the time and you never see them again. But Jake is one of those guys -- I think he's one of the easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today. Definitely one of my favorites and at the same time one of the kindest guys I ever met so suddenly I found myself we're hanging out all the time. We live near each other. It's great. It's cool. You live in tburbs. My wife Blake is good at cooking and Jake might just be a little bit better. Really? He can throw down. It gets very competitive. I tell you right now, you probably should have saved that one. I'm moving out at the end of the month. I'm moving out right now at this guessing already making plans. A lot of people, this movie "Life" and idea debtpool" they're connected and both written by the same writers. Right. You're not sick of these guys yet. No. I love these guys. Yeah, they're -- we've been partners for eight, nine years now so, yeah. You released a little clip of idea deadpool 2," man. Everybody is excited. It's not actually "Deadpool 2." It's just a short. Not really "Deadpool" 2" but a short. Over 23 million watched this thing. Is "Deadpool 2" coming. Oh, yeah, definitely. What is one thing you have to put in the movie? One thing you definitely wanted. There's a lot of stuff we were trying to get in the first one we just had to cut for time that we may try to see if we can sneak in somewhere else. We had in "Deadpool 1" are he sings "The gambler." Kenny Rogers' "Gambler" while kicking people's butts. So I wish that was in there so maybe who knows that will see the light of day. A great tease. Something to be said about letting everything else go and doing a new movie too so we'll figure it out. A while away. We have to be patient. Going into production now. Okay, good. Real soon. We're excised, man. We're extra excited too. You got to make sure to check out "Life" first and that hits theaters nationwide on March 24th. Make sure you go see Ryan

