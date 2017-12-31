Transcript for Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy preview Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve celebration

square for the big ball drop hours from now. Dick Clark's new year's rockin' eve has an all-star lineup. Your 13th year hosting the show. Does that ever sink in that you're hosting an rye Connick, you're hosting Dick Clark's show. Every single time we show up, it truly is so much fun. Oh, my god. I feel the same way. It's a job that we love. How many people goat say that. It 4r78 done feel like a job. You look like you're having so much fun. She's having so much fun every minute of her life. I try to find the party and really -- You gravitate. You found the world's biggest. Zpik taught us. He said, we want to make sure that we channel the energy of 1 million people through the TV. Through the televisions into their homes. She takes that -- We do that all year. That too. How do you sustain that? It's my drug. Can we name-drop. You have impressive act this is year. Ciara is hosting. From Los Angeles. Lucy hale from New Orleans. Imagine dragons live. Here, we will have Mariah and Nick Joe napsed a Camilla Cabello, imagine having to sing in this. No. And speaking of singing. How awesome is it that Mariah Carey came back? She had the courage. I took a beat. I thought this is a great idea. This year, they said we want to make the theme about unity. Especially since the year we had. To me, I'm like giving her a second chance is really a symbol of what we should be doing next year. So you're going to face the coldest temperatures that you have ever experienced. The coldest on record in 50 years. What are you doing to stay warm, besides hug one another? There is one tent not far from here with one heart. And we -- One space heater. We sprint to it during commercial breaks. We're like this over the heart. And we're talking like this. Your brain is still fupnctioning at high speed. But your mouth won't catch up. One of the favorites is when you plant one on Donny. Where did they meet? Right here. I used to kiss strangers. He said, no more. New year's eve would be incomplete without -- fill in the blank? For me, the sushi dinner at 2:00 A.M. Every year after the show. My new year's eve wouldn't be complete without Ryan at my side. Aw. Flip the switch. Let's go. Happy new year. Happy new year. Thank you. They are a dynamic duo. You can tell they like each other. They do. When Jenny plants one on Donny. I wonder if Ryan will fall suit? He said maybe. I'm trying to pitch him to be the new "Bachelor." Campaign 2018. Probably not going to happen. Tune in to Dick Clark's new year's rockin' eve with Ryan Seacrest. They have a huge lineup. Lots of stars. Coming up, behind the scenes at "Gma." Sit possible to get some of the chttiest people on Earth to sit

