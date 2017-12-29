Transcript for Ryan Seacrest on Mariah Carey's return to NYE

Back now with a guy who gets my vote for the coolest guy, Mr. New year's eve himself, Mr. Ryan Seacrest who will host Dick Clark's new year's rockin' eve. The coldest guy. Everybody is telling me how to stay warm. I haven't been in this temperature before. You're going to feel it. We cannot wait to see what you have up your sleeve. Mariah Carey is coming back. A little uncertainty. It didn't go as planned. Did not go as planned. You must be so excited. Listen, I've known her a long time. She is an old friend of ours. New year about new beginnings and she's a legendary iconic artist so we're excited to have her back to do it again. She's going to do a couple of songs, one of which will be "Hero" right before midnight outside in that cold. That will be hard to sing those high notes. Was this her idea to come back. You know, I'm confused as to whose idea it truly was. But it's a good idea. Just take credit for it. It's not my idea. But it's a good idea. I think people are excited to see her back. People love her. She is beloved. You put out an all call to your followers when is an appropriate time to take down your Christmas tree and she ronalded and said, darling, not until July 4th. Will you keep it up until July 4th? That's probably too long for me. I like to keep it up at least through the first week of January but Mariah is the queen of Christmas music and festivities and things like that so I wouldn't doubt she she keeps it up until July 4th. Dan is making fun of me. Okay I'm still listening to Christmas music. You're asking for me permission. Yes. Do we have your permission. As long as you don't do it around me, totally fine. To take it down I need help. Could you help me take it down, at my height I can't take it down. I think we're the same height. Stand on my shoulders. The love fest is going on between these two? At least a cooperation pact. We have so much to talk about. A million people in times square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.