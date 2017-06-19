Seven sailors found dead after USS Fitzgerald Collision

More
The seven sailors who were killed in a collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a Philippine container ship have been identified and an investigation will be conducted officials said.
2:41 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seven sailors found dead after USS Fitzgerald Collision

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48128098,"title":"Seven sailors found dead after USS Fitzgerald Collision","duration":"2:41","description":"The seven sailors who were killed in a collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a Philippine container ship have been identified and an investigation will be conducted officials said.","url":"/GMA/video/sailors-found-dead-uss-fitzgerald-collision-48128098","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.