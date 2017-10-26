San Juan mayor, energy company feud over contract

More
Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has called for a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy, a small Montana-based company with ties to the Trump administration, to be voided.
1:26 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for San Juan mayor, energy company feud over contract

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50730173,"title":"San Juan mayor, energy company feud over contract","duration":"1:26","description":"Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has called for a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy, a small Montana-based company with ties to the Trump administration, to be voided.","url":"/GMA/video/san-juan-mayor-energy-company-feud-contract-50730173","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.