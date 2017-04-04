Transcript for Sandra Lee demonstrates delicious Easter recipes live on 'GMA'

national -- National hug your favorite newscast ter day. Hi, honey. Thank you. And you are here to give us our favorite meal, Easter dinner is a very important meal in our houses and you have two ways to make ham, both of which are delicious. Let's get right into it. Before we start I am doing a tour of cooking classes at sur la table. I should probably do that. You're a good cook though and go on to priceless.com and get tickets if you're interested. Right now we'll do some baking and Easter cooking. All right. This is a mustard honey glazed ham. You are going to get a spiral cut ham. Precut. Going to cook it for an hour at 325 with the cuts on the bottom side of it so all the juices drip down, right? I did not know that. Here's your glaze, one cup of each, honey, brown sugar and mustard, dump it together and whisk it up. Yes, ma'am. This has been cooking for an hour. I took it out. All you have to do is pour the glaze right over the top of the ham. This is just for -- Get in there. You're stirring like Michael now. So now that I have mixed and poured. Tent it. Back in the oven for 40 minutes and done. An hour 40 total. An hour 40 total on 325. Easy breezy. Everybody loves leftovers, right. So here's the deal. You are going to take a couple cups of your ham, you are going to take some hash brown, I buy them preshredded. You can shred and peel if you want, chopped onions, you can buy them frozen, I prefer that too and some mushrooms. You can buy them precut or buy them like this, whatever you want to do. That all goes into a baking dish with a cup of cheese. You don't have to do anything. Don't have to parboil. Just put them in. No, you don't. You just have to shred them with the cheese and what you want to do is also want to put in some creamy condensed cream of mushroom soup, melted butter. That guess in the pan, cheese on top, take it off. So easy and so delicious. So you got it. Ham, leftovers, and now Easter morning. Or any morning, frankly. Okay, so here's the deal. Great baking mixes come in boxes still. Very thoughtful. I love these. Now, this in here is a lemon buttermilk quick bread and make it three ways, a muffin, quick bread and whoopi pies. In one minute. In one minute. So what you want to do, here's your mix, buttermilk in here and milk in here. Putting blueberries and eggs. Set that up. Then you want to take -- love you. I'm just trying to hurry. I want you to get your recipes. Then ice cream scooper speaking of ice cream. And then you have the perfect muffins every single time. 350 for 15 minutes. Voila. If you're going to do a loaf don't do the blueberries, bake it in a loaf pan about 35 minutes. I do loafs all the time. Glaze. Goes on top. Well, it's just different. Lemon. You could if you want. This blueberry muffin is nice -- Can I spread that on. Please, do it. Take the honors. I have something better for you. Okay. Do you want to do the str strawberry glaze. He wants to do the strawberry glaze. Whatever you want me to do. Where can we find these incredible recipes. Find them at sandralee.com. Sandralee.com. I think you can find them at "Gma." On our website and we love you. Thank you for coming. We're feeding you guys today. And jidenna is coming up to

