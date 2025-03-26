The Army and Lithuanian Armed Forces are among those involved in the search.

4 US Army soldiers reported missing during scheduled tactical training in Lithuania: US Embassy

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle live-fire qualification on a tank range at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania.

Search and recovery efforts are underway for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during scheduled tactical training near Pabradė, Lithuania, the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius said.

The soldiers, who the Army said are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, were reported missing on Tuesday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said. The soldiers’ vehicle is also missing, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said.

The Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and Lithuanian law enforcement are among those involved in the search, the U.S. Embassy said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.