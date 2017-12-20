Transcript for Sandra Lee shares her ultimate Christmas menu live on 'GMA'

Our good friend Sandra Lee is here to help. Me, Sandra Lee and I'm the one that told him -- Tell us about "Women's world." What's the secret. The secret is making it easy and making things that people actually like and love. Now, this is something I've been making since I was 24 and had my first apartment in marina del rey. What this is just a wheel of brie and make a beautiful melty brie wheel with a cranberry chutney. There's puff pastry. You want to take out a piece, let it thaw and come in and start pulling it up and wrap it around then what you'll do is you will flip it over on your baking sheet and bake this for about 20 minutes on 400 degrees. It'll look like this. After you put egg wash on it. Then it'll come out like this after your egg wash and what this is is cranberries. Orange marmalade and it is Orange juice with a little bit of cinnamon. All you do is kind of cook that up and that goes right on top. Ritz crackers and you're ready to did. Stuffed mushrooms. Take the mushroom stems off of the buttons, buttonsen 0 the baking sheet. Make sure you wash them off. No water rinsing. Chop up your favorite toppings, pimentos. You can clap. You're going to put in some thawed out spinach, egg, Greek seasoning, cheese, salt, mix that all together and put it in the sausage then a tablespoon. Greek seasoning. I should know what it is. What is that? All sorts of wonderful seasonings. Do you want to do that or cake. Tell us about the cake. You'll taste it first. I got to get -- he walked in and went, I want that. We are serving this at Christmas. We're doing a beautiful dessert buffet. Sugar cookie cake. Delicious. Sugar cookie mix. Butter, egg, it is cream cheese and vanilla. Bake that off then the icing, cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla on the top then all you do is sugar, some cranberries and take rosemary and that's how you create the beautiful wreath around the top. That's all it is. Like that. Awesome cake. Now, these are white chocolate jingle balls and all you do is take -- naughty and nice. Naughty and nice and take pound cake or whatever it is, crumble it up and put icing in there. Make a ball. Melted white chocolate and jimmy's. That's it. I'm going to be naughty. I'm going to steal these.

