Transcript for How to save money with modern haggling techniques

All right, so Becky Worley is back now for our retail revolution. We just have 12 days to go until Christmas and, beck, you'll show us how to get great prices we see online but get them in stores. How do you do that? Right, well, so some stores will give you a discount if you ask. Some will price match if you show them that online. Is it worth the effort to haggle and will it make you feel kind of weird asking for that discount? Well, there's only one way to find out. Let's go shopping. Okay. ??? Reporter: Online shopping, finding the lowest price is easy. Not as easy when you're in a department store but the upside of the mall you get yourself right away so here's the question, can I get my local stores to give me a discount or match an online price by asking and will it be awkward. I'm heading into a bunch of different stores to pick random items and see if this he'll match or even beat the prices I find online. 160 on the box. Yikes. Reporter: First I just ask for a discount. Is there any discount that I'm not thinking? I can bring it down to 144. 144? Yeah. All right. I'll take that. Reporter: The problem is I found the same shoes online for another $25 off. Next time I'll show them the online price first. I do have a question for you. Yeah. This facial cream costs $110 in the beauty store. I price checked it and found it for $68 on Amazon. Any way you can match that. Nope. We don't do it. You don't know if that product is fresh and you don't know if it's a knockoff. Reporter: Ah. They do give a 15% discount on my purchase. Couldn't have been nicer. Not awkward at all to check on price matching. These these boots priced in-store at $179.99. Can you price match these to something I found online? Let me double-check. Let's do it. You can do it. Yep. Not only did he match the online price of $146.59 he beat that price by 5 cents. Cha-ching. Next online discounts. Can you get them in-store too? This sports store has 25% off the whole site. I can use that in-store? Yep. This has a coupon for 20% off any one item. What did I get, 55 bucks off? Yes, ma'am. That's good. Yet again ask for the online discount and got the online discount. Love that. In the end, Lara, I saved, wait for it, 125 bucks. Cha-ching! That's real money. Yeah. Five store, five discounts given every single clerk was super nice about it. Okay, so where wouldn't you try that? I think that when it comes to your local mom and pop store, they're getting squeezed right now so badly by Amazon and online stores that have price -- just dynamic pricing. I would be careful there. They provide a service. You know, when you have that birthday party and forgotou need that thing you want that toy story there. Go with the big box. Easy on the mom and pops. Becky Worley, thank you so much. This series is fantastic. You know what else is, our ugly

