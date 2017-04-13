Transcript for 'Scandal' cast reflects on reaching the show's 100th episode

Flat yachters, get ready, tonight is the 100th milestone episode of "Scandal." We had a chance, Jesse -- I did. I love this show and I love this cast. This is one of my favorite cast interviews I've ever done, Olivia pope and associates are all business on the show. Behind the scenes they could not have more fun or laughs. ??? Said he's going back ??? Reporter: The sex, the drama, the shocking surprises. It's tgit at its best. "Scandal" celebrating a big milestone. When you think about that, 100th episode what does that mean to you. A lot to us. There are a lot of people in my life I don't get to spend an hour a week with. The fact that millions of people take an hour out of their week to spend time with us means a lot. Who teases the most. Josh Malina. It's not true. They're all teasing me. We tease each other. We give Cornelius a run for his money when he joined us. Why does he get picked on. Because he's new. You must pick on the most vulnerable among you. That's true and about that, being the new guy, just kind of coming into this wonderful family that is really already kind of been established and just as you said like -- That's all the time you got. You all seem to genuinely like each other. That's the real acting. What do you think it is about this show that resonates at home with so many people? I think it's probably its humanity. I mean, between the politics and between the affairs and between -- And the male eye candy. That's what I bring to the table. Reporter: The show's bombshell twists and turns are even shocking to the actors. Are any of you ever genuinely really surprised? Oh, my god. Oh, my god. All the time. Reporter: Who can forget season two's huge cliffhanger revealing Olivia's father. Dad. When we got to that scene and I said, dad for the first time, we screamed. People threw chairs. We all got up -- No. We all stood up. Stop talking. Have you ever had any really interesting fan moments? A woman asked if she could take a selfie. I said, sure, of course and then she took the picture. %-Pshewentinfor a kissand I kind of was like, ho, and she licked my neck. Like. Congratulations. 100 episodes is such an amazing milestone. Let's applaud ourselves. Let's applaud our fans. Thank you. Thank you. Pretty amazing. Pretty amazing so, guys, I did some digging and I asked if Fitz and Olivia might rekindle their romance. I got a very suspicious sounding who knows so just look out. There could be another steamy plot twist between these two coming up. You never know what Shonda rhimes is going -- go they said for tonight's episode they always have a table reading before the episode and they run through the scripts, they've never laughed more than for this 100th episode and said the twists, there's going to be some surprises, just throwing it out there. Because I've seen the promos for it, a parallel universe, what if. What if. Shonda rhimes. She is the best. Keeps you on the edge of your seat every show. She keeps them on the edge of their shoot. Are you surprised, they went oh! So cool. They love each other. They're like a family. They finish each other's jokes and it's genuine and I think it cops across when you batch the show. It's been consistent and I've been on set. Lara has gone out over the years. They've always been so kind to us and that's what they are. They've been that way since the beginning and 100th episode airs tonight. Where does it air? Oh, that's right.

