Transcript for 'Scandal' star recalls being 'horribly pranked' by Shonda Rhimes

Are. Honda and she broached just from mice to on which apartment. It is our David Dye. Course that did the usual thing but the UA that to the end and missing turning media like. We got them. Resistance. Or in the in the island I want all of we all had only got caught.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.