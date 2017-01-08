Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director

More
ABC News' Cokie Roberts and Daily Beast Editor-in-Chief John Avlon analyze the rise and fall of Anthony Scaramucci and discuss a new report that President Trump personally dictated the first statement about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer.
2:57 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48963435,"title":"Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director","duration":"2:57","description":"ABC News' Cokie Roberts and Daily Beast Editor-in-Chief John Avlon analyze the rise and fall of Anthony Scaramucci and discuss a new report that President Trump personally dictated the first statement about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer.","url":"/GMA/video/scaramucci-resigns-white-house-communications-director-48963435","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.