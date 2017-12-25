Transcript for Behind the scenes of 'Elf: The Musical' on Broadway

Christmas cheer is also spreading to theaters this season. One of our favorite holiday movies "Elf" it's going from the big screen to the big stage and Amy got to see it all behind the scenes. Santa, Santa! Reporter: It's the ultimate Christmas movie "Elf", brought to life in "Elf the musical." Why do you think this story resonates? It's become the new iconic Christmas movie. It's become the story that everybody wants at christmastime. Everyone gathers around and watches elf because it's contemporary and feels like today and it's a story that everybody can connect to. Reporter: I went backstage at the theatre in New York City's Madison square garden to get the inside Christmas scoop starting with the magnificent costumes. You have Christmas trees sort of hidden underneath like a little Christmas surprise. Yeah, it's absolutely stunning. And then this is Santa Claus. I mean, it doesn't get more magical than this. This is a great family show. So I brought my family. My daughters are here with us. They're going to be little elves. This goes above the knees and you look like you're the right height of a Christmas town elf. There you go. My girls and I were transformed into magical elves. Thinking about how happy the elves are in Christmas town. Happy all the time, ball change. We're happy all the time. You got it. I think you would be great in the show. Reporter: Next up, we tried the local cuisine made by the one and only buddy. The five food groups are cookies, candy, candy canes, candy corn and sear up. It's really all about putting so much syrup over the top. The verdict is? It's really good. Reporter: After a hardy meal we got some exercise doing what buddy does best. It's the ultimate Christmas story guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face. The end. Elf the musical is at Madison square garden through December 29th. Back to you guys. I'm excited. Big screen to the big stage. I want to deliver the line, hey buddy, hope you find your dad.

