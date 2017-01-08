Behind the scenes during the explosive 'Men Tell All' episode of 'The Bachelorette'

As Rachel Lindsay faces her rejected suitors, ABC News' Abbie Boudreau goes backstage to talk to some of the bachelors.
2:32 | 08/01/17

We turn to bachelor nation. My co-host and I. The men tell all episode, one of the most dramatic ever and they also tackled some important issues. ABC's Abbie Boudreau went behind the scenes. Reporter: The men are back and they aren't backing down. You're a joke, bro. So much what whaboom. You're looking to screw with other dudes. I wasn't as considered as I should have been in a lot of ways. Reporter: After battling it out they hug it out and the professor wrestler choosing to take the high road for his daughter Mackenzie. I have to be responsible and I just for myself but for the things I say and do because I have somebody who is -- she's looking at me. Reporter: Only to be shocked moments later when she surprises him on stage. Come on out. I couldn't be more proud of her for how eloquent and beautiful she was tonight. I mean, it just -- I'm a tread daddy. I can't lie. Reporter: Still the other guys not letting him off so easy confronting him over offensive tweets he posted before coming on to the show. Didn't acknowledge to me and maybe I didn't hear it that what you said was racist. That tweet was racist and I denounce it. Tonight was intense. If we all wake up tomorrow or go to work and start having a dialogue will race, racist issues, racism that's not such a bad thing. Reporter: Rachel taking her turn. This isn't awkward, is it? Not at all. Reporter: Coming face-to-face with her most recent breakup, Dean, after she sent home. I did love you. I had -- I was falling in love with you. Like that was real. Reporter: So going home, it was super emotional. Had it not been for Rachel or the whole process or experience I never would have been able to, I guess, understand myself and the dynamic I have with my family. Reporter: And Dean revealing he's moving on. Wishing his ex all the best. What do you want to say to Rachel? I just hope you're happy. I can't wait to see who you end up with and I wish the best for you and your fiance. Reporter: And if you happen to be on team Dean, you'll be seeing a lot more of him on "Bachelor in paradise." As for Rachel she'll choose her last three guys in the three-hour finale next Monday, guys. Wow, thee hours. Okay. Thank you, Abbie. Turn to our eat the best

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48959820,"title":"Behind the scenes during the explosive 'Men Tell All' episode of 'The Bachelorette'","duration":"2:32","description":"As Rachel Lindsay faces her rejected suitors, ABC News' Abbie Boudreau goes backstage to talk to some of the bachelors. ","url":"/GMA/video/scenes-explosive-men-episode-bachelorette-48959820","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
