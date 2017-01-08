Transcript for Behind the scenes during the explosive 'Men Tell All' episode of 'The Bachelorette'

We turn to bachelor nation. My co-host and I. The men tell all episode, one of the most dramatic ever and they also tackled some important issues. ABC's Abbie Boudreau went behind the scenes. Reporter: The men are back and they aren't backing down. You're a joke, bro. So much what whaboom. You're looking to screw with other dudes. I wasn't as considered as I should have been in a lot of ways. Reporter: After battling it out they hug it out and the professor wrestler choosing to take the high road for his daughter Mackenzie. I have to be responsible and I just for myself but for the things I say and do because I have somebody who is -- she's looking at me. Reporter: Only to be shocked moments later when she surprises him on stage. Come on out. I couldn't be more proud of her for how eloquent and beautiful she was tonight. I mean, it just -- I'm a tread daddy. I can't lie. Reporter: Still the other guys not letting him off so easy confronting him over offensive tweets he posted before coming on to the show. Didn't acknowledge to me and maybe I didn't hear it that what you said was racist. That tweet was racist and I denounce it. Tonight was intense. If we all wake up tomorrow or go to work and start having a dialogue will race, racist issues, racism that's not such a bad thing. Reporter: Rachel taking her turn. This isn't awkward, is it? Not at all. Reporter: Coming face-to-face with her most recent breakup, Dean, after she sent home. I did love you. I had -- I was falling in love with you. Like that was real. Reporter: So going home, it was super emotional. Had it not been for Rachel or the whole process or experience I never would have been able to, I guess, understand myself and the dynamic I have with my family. Reporter: And Dean revealing he's moving on. Wishing his ex all the best. What do you want to say to Rachel? I just hope you're happy. I can't wait to see who you end up with and I wish the best for you and your fiance. Reporter: And if you happen to be on team Dean, you'll be seeing a lot more of him on "Bachelor in paradise." As for Rachel she'll choose her last three guys in the three-hour finale next Monday, guys. Wow, thee hours. Okay. Thank you, Abbie. Turn to our eat the best

