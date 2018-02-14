Transcript for Behind the scenes at the Westminster Dog Show

Just a little bit. A great assignment. I got to go hype the scenes of the Westminster dog show backstage and even got beauty tips of my own. Bishops a bich bichons and colies and pugs, oh my, the seven finalists overnight were all about poise under pressure and some serious fluff. Oh, my goodness. But before Flynn made it sinter stage he was here. We're backstage in the benching area where these dogs have been doing the Bs for hour, blow dry, bathing, brushing, brushing, brushing and more brushing and it all comes down to two minutes in the ring. The area of the Westminster dog show where the nearly 3,000 pooches get primped and prepped on their quest for top dog. You're a winner. You're a winner. You're a winner. And speaking of winners meet Brady who got his name from, who else, the touchdown king himself. He is so chill. Ladies and gentlemen, someone's got a little bit of confidence. Come on. The other side. Which side? Oh, man. So I take your spot. You take my spot. I think I'm already fired. That's okay. Go for it. Okay, so and prance. Just prance. Okay, ready, boogie, let's go. What is this strategy to bring home the bacon for bogey. We need to keep our strides nice and slow so he has a nice smooth mover. Good, I hopefully got that all out of his system. You did. Good luck, buddy. He is a handsome devil. He knows he's fabulous. Most of the major competitors have serious beauty tricks up their fur. So I couldn't resist trying to learn secrets from these very good boys and girls. I've never seen these little wraps. It's for their ears. I love your skirt. Good luck. I feel like my posture is terrible compared to her. You are so pretty. I hope you win. I wish you luck. I see you're cutting hair. We just regular tressemme shampoo. If I wanted my hair to be that toughfully, I use that. That's what I use on all my guys. It's the best. Do you think Finnegan realizes how lucky he is to get blow-outs and groomed. Absolutely. He is a diva through and through. Ah. You were in your glory. And, yes, I tried to bring Finnegan home. No luck. It was great. Thank you guys at the Westminster and thank you.

