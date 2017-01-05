Scuba diver finds woman's engagement ring lost in Alabama river

More
Spencer Phillips of Southern Skin Divers Supply helped a devastated Brooke Leavins find her engagement ring lost while on a boat.
0:45 | 05/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scuba diver finds woman's engagement ring lost in Alabama river
And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47140791,"title":"Scuba diver finds woman's engagement ring lost in Alabama river","duration":"0:45","description":"Spencer Phillips of Southern Skin Divers Supply helped a devastated Brooke Leavins find her engagement ring lost while on a boat.","url":"/GMA/video/scuba-diver-finds-womans-engagement-ring-lost-alabama-47140791","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.