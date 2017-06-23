Transcript for Sean 'Diddy' Combs opens up about his new documentary

"Forbes" list ofhe hig enr.rtainean se "Diddy" combs lookst a new documentary on how he built his empire and Michael sat down with him to take a look at it. Take a look. ??? Reporter: From his Harlem roots to shiny suits SHAWN diddy combs is the definition of a trendsetter. ??? Reporter: The music mogul's empire includesve ething from fashion and fragrance toia med an premiumda "Can't stop won't stop: A bad boy story" shows us how it all began. Over 20 years ago when combs un fod his-h hip r&b label bad boy records. The world is like that. I can make anything happen. Reporter: What was your vision when you started it. I would help to create your lifestyle so you weighing up in the morning, your alarm go off, you hear a bad boy record, get in the shower, get out, put on your Sean John suit and cologne. Full service. The film alsori bths toge me of B boy's biggest stars from lil Kim to Faith Evans for a reunion concert. All while the memory of biggie Smalls who was killed in 1997 looms large. It made me appreciate life and it made me want to be -- do things for the greater good. It was like after that the money, the fame, the success, it didn't mean anything. I wanted to make sure that like this dream meant something at the end of the day because, you know, this young man, you know, lost his life throughout this journey. Millions around the world who look at you, follow you, want to emulate you, what is one piece of advice you think you can say to inspire them to chase those dreams? They have to get on those computers and instead of just going to Instagram or Snapchat, they do research about what field they want to be in. All the information is there. You know, right now. And so that's why I want to make sure that I could do anything I can to provide the infrastructure to make sure that people get educated. You know, you can't rise in this game if you don't have the education. I couldn't be prouder of you, man. Thank you. I have a lot of respect and as they say -- ??? bad boy come out and play ??? Thank you. All right. Thanks to you, Michael. "Can't stop won't stop: A bad boy story" from live nation productions premieres on apple music this Sunday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.