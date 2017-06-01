Transcript for Sean Spicer on Donald Trump, Russia Hacking

The showdown this afternoon. Let's talk to Donald Trump's incoming press secretary, Sean spicer. You heard Jon Karl. Mr. Clapper said it yesterday. High confidence that Russia was behind this. Not some guy in a basement. Is he prepared to accept that conclusion? I think he's prepared to listen and understand how they got to the conclusions they did. One of the things I'm sure he'll bring up is now we're seeing competing questions being asked. The democratic national committee is say thagt the FBI never came and looked at their server. The confidence -- the FBI has high confidence Russia was behind this. I think there is a question that needs to be can asked. The FBI is saying the DNC never gave access to the server. If the server was never looked at, how to you in the intelligence community, come to this question. It's fair question to ask. I think he'll ask questions. Not quesoning the intelligence. Questioning how the conclusions are arrived at. Does he have an open mind? Absolutely. 100%. We need to see how those conclusions, base tonight evidence, were made. Was there a direct link. What degree of confidence. Is it proenlt or certainty? The president-elect has a healthy skepticism of everything. When decisions are made, a rush to judgment is not in the country's best interest. He wants to make sure that whatever decisions we make, sanctions or actions, that it's in the country's best interest. I think that the idea that he's approaching this? A logical, methodical way, asking questions. Asking why things were done and not is the right way. I want to get to a couple of other issues. Something of a tweet storm this morning. Including reports that the transition is working to find money to pay for the wall on the border with Mexico. Donald Trump's tweet, the dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the the great wall for the sake of speed will be paid back by Mexico later. Are they working on paying for the wall? He said on october2nd, don't worry about it. Mexico is paying for the wall. With a full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States. The idea that we're going through the appropriations process and figuring out how the pay for it shouldn't be a question to anybody. What's dishonest abthat reporting? Several media outlets say he's going back on a promise he made. The idea that people are trying to twist that and make it seem like it's a broken promise when -- Mexico says they're not paying for a wall. That doesn't mean he broke where his promise. He's talking about the appropriations process. That's consistent with what he said all along. How is Mexico going pay for that wall? I think he'll continue to talk about that. Threw higher tariffs, a direct check. He'll be consistent about it. We're seeing speaker Paul Ryan saying eliminating funding for planned parenthood will be part of the bill to repeal Obamacare. That will move a lot of people. Does the president-elect support this? The president-elect has been very clear he's a pro-life president. A pro-life candidate. We're going stand up for life. I think we'll work with congress on that. I think we're going make sure we continue the be a pro-life pa party. Thank you.

