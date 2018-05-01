Sean Spicer says he was unaware Trump had discussed firing James Comey

President Trump's former press secretary talks to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" about the details of the new book "Fire and Fury" and says he was unaware Trump had been talking about firing former FBI Director James Comey in May.
7:38 | 01/05/18

