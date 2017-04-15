Security is heightened for Easter at churches in Rome and around the world

More
The holiday comes a week after bombs went off at Palm Sunday services at two churches in Egypt.
1:36 | 04/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Security is heightened for Easter at churches in Rome and around the world

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46816410,"title":"Security is heightened for Easter at churches in Rome and around the world ","duration":"1:36","description":"The holiday comes a week after bombs went off at Palm Sunday services at two churches in Egypt.","url":"/GMA/video/security-heightened-easter-churches-rome-world-46816410","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.