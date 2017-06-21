Security high in Brussels after train station attack

A suspect was shot but no one else was injured in the train station explosion that is being considered a terror attack, according to the Belgian federal prosecutor's office.
1:23 | 06/21/17

Comments
Transcript for Security high in Brussels after train station attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

