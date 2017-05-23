Security implications of deadly Manchester blast

More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz and counterterrorism expert Matt Olsen discuss the global reaction to the attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
3:08 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Security implications of deadly Manchester blast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47579094,"title":"Security implications of deadly Manchester blast","duration":"3:08","description":"ABC News' Martha Raddatz and counterterrorism expert Matt Olsen discuss the global reaction to the attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.","url":"/GMA/video/security-implications-deadly-manchester-blast-47579094","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.