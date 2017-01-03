Sen. Chuck Schumer responds to Trump's address to Congress

More
Schumer, the Senate minority leader, tells "GMA" Trump was "totally detached" from his speech to Congress and "didn't make any of the tough decisions."
3:00 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Chuck Schumer responds to Trump's address to Congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45825864,"title":"Sen. Chuck Schumer responds to Trump's address to Congress","duration":"3:00","description":"Schumer, the Senate minority leader, tells \"GMA\" Trump was \"totally detached\" from his speech to Congress and \"didn't make any of the tough decisions.\"","url":"/GMA/video/sen-chuck-schumer-responds-trumps-address-congress-45825864","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.