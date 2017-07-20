{"id":48741338,"title":"Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor","duration":"3:05","description":"McCain, 80, was found to have a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma after undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot near his left eye, according to a statement from Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.","url":"/GMA/video/sen-john-mccain-diagnosed-brain-tumor-48741338","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}