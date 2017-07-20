Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

McCain, 80, was found to have a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma after undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot near his left eye, according to a statement from Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.
3:05 | 07/20/17

Transcript for Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

