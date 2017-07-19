Transcript for Sen. Rand Paul speaks out on health care bill defeat

Let's talk to senator Rand Paul, one of the key votes against the senate health care plan. Senator Paul, thank you for joining us this morning. Sure. You're calling the defeat of the plan a victory for conservatives. This has been a seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. You have control of the fat. Control of the the house. You have the white house right now. Obamacare is in place. How is this a victory sfr conservatives? What I'm calling a victory is not the defeat of the plan. What I'm calling the victory is that we will get to vote on a clean repeal. I have been advocating a repeal. All of it. We're going to get a vote on a partial repeal. I wasn't in favor of an insurance company bailout. The previous bill had about $180 billion to give to insurance companies. Insurance companies have gotten rich on Obamacare. They cruised to profit $6 billion a year. They're up to $15 billion. We should not be giving taxpayer money to insurance companies. I'm in favor of and will vote to go to the clean repeal that is being proposed now. Senator, as you know, there are not the votes now for the clean repeal. Back in January, you warned against repealing without a replacement. You said it would risk the blame for the continuing unraveling of Obamacare. I still favor a replacement. At the same time. But what we discovered is Republicans don't agree on replacement. My idea of replacement is letting people join co-ops and let people get the discounts and lemplg by joining a big group. One thing it will recommend to the president if I see him today is I believe he can unilaterally legalize these buying groups through the department of labor. A special law was passed in the '70s, the erisa law, we think he has the discretion to legalize this. I think there's one enormous thing president trump can do on his own, and that is to let anybody in the country get out of the individual market where the death spiral is and get into an association. I know you want to see the president today. "The New York Times" is reporting he's annoyed with you. He was upset with your grand standing to defeat the senate bill. I think the president and I have a good relationship. I have been one of his strongest defenders. I'll continue to defend him against map stream media attacks. But on issues of substance like health care, he knows where I'm coming from. I've been here since I ran for office. I was at the first tea parties saying Obamacare was a mistake, we should repeal it. I always wanted to replace it. Still do. Want to replace it with freedom, competition, legalize inexpensive insurance. I don't want another big government program. I'm fearful politically and from the point of view of policy that if we keep parts of Obamacare in place that the Republican plan will fail. I'm wanting Republicans to be saved from themselves. If they take over health care and pass something that resembles Obamacare and doesn't work, then we'll own a terrible and tragic health care system. I don't think Republicans ought to own this thing. Obama a air is a disaster. Our viewers, as you might imagine, are intensely interested in this. Getting a lot of questions on Facebook. Here's the one coming in more than any other. Why can't we all have the health care program that they, the senators and congressmen, have. We're getting that question again and again and again. Yeah, I think it comes from a misconception that some of the media have promoted. We're stuck with Obamacare. We hate it. We used to be on the federal employee plan. We are on Obamacare. It's a misconception that we're not. We have Obamacare. It's terrible. My wife and I spend hours on the phone trying to get the insurance companies to pay for anything. We're just like every American, very, very frustrated with the insurance system. Senator Paul, thank you. Thank you. Robin? You to now developments

