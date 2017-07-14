Transcript for Senate leaders face GOP opposition with new health care bill

As the president returns from his trip abroad he is tweeting about the new health care bill saying Republican senators are working hard to get their failed Obamacare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand but this morning, that bill is seeing new signs of trouble and Mary Bruce has all the latest from capitol hill. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Amy, good morning. Well, senate Republicans have this new health care bill, but the same old problems. Opposition from within their own party. This new bill was supposed to help bridge that deep divide in the GOP but right now this bill still doesn't have the support to pass. Big question this morning looming over capitol hill, can Republicans finally get the vote? This bill is better than the other bill. I don't know if it will get 50 votes. Reporter: Senate Republicans Thursday releasing their latest health care bill. So, senator, what do you think? I don't know. I'm going to read it. Reporter: To win over moderates on the fence the bill keeps some Obamacare tacks on the wealthy and puts aside $70 billion that could help Americans cover high premiums and gives $45 billion to help fight the opioid epidemic but still in the bill deep cuts to medicaid initially projected to be nearly $800 billion. A big problem for the hold-out. We're still working on ways to ensure folks who are currently getting coverage under expanded medicaid have options. Reporter: To sway conservatives, the new bill would allow insurers to offer cheaper bare-bones plans that don't cover essential health benefits like mental health treatment, maternity care and ambulances. This morning Republicans have no room for error. Already two say these changes don't cut it. And with those two senators already a no, GOP leaders now need every single other Republican to get on board for this bill to pass. Just one more no vote would sink this bill and, David, GOP leaders are still hoping to move to a vote next week, but right now it's unclear if they will have the votes to even have that vote. All right, we'll see you on "World news tonight." Mary, thanks.

