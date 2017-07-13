Transcript for Senate Republicans to roll out new version of health care bill

George, and now to the battle over health care. Senate Republicans are preparing to reveal a new version of their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Trying to rally support after so many false starts. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with what we can expect. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Well, senate Republicans are stuck and it's unclear if this latest version of the health care bill is going to change that. The new version will be revealed later today and is expected to include an extra $45 billion to fight the opioid epidemic, keep an Obamacare tax on the wealthy and allow insurance companies T offer cheaper pared down plans and some of the most controversial aspects including deep cuts in medicaid spending, Amy, already some hold-outs said these tweaks won't cut it and Republicans that I talked to said they would be surprised if it passed. Listen to what the president said happens if they can't get it done. I think it would be very bad and I would be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset but I'm sitting waiting for that bill to come to my desk. I hope they do it. They've been promising it for years, they've been promising it ever since Obamacare which has failed. Mary, we know the Republicans are up against the clock, they're trying to get it done before their August break. Reporter: Amy, Republicans are up against their own ticking time line. They've already delayed their August recess, buying two more weeks to deal with this pileup. Republican leaders say they're hoping to move to a vote on health care next week, but right now it's hard to see if that vote could succeed. Amy. All right, we'll have to wait and see. Thanks so much, Mary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.