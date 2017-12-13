Transcript for Senator calls Trump Twitter attack a 'sexist smear'

political story, the growing feud between president trump and New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand after she called on him to resign over accusations of sexual misconduct. The president tweeting, she would do anything for a campaign contribution. The senator firing back calling it a sexist smear. Cecilia Vega has the very latest on all of that, good morning to you, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, Amy, good morning to you. Yeah, the white house says that isn't about sexism. In fact, aides here say if you read the president's comments as a sexual attack, you're the one with a sick mind. The reaction swift and fierce. It was shameful. Low-life behavior. A disgraceful, sexist slur. Nasty, unbecoming of a president. Reporter: Democrats going on the attack in the face of president trump's tweet about New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand. The president calling her a lightweight and someone who would come to my office begging for campaign contributions not so long ago and would do anything for them. Outrage from Gillibrand. It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue. Reporter: To the nation's most widely circulated newspaper. This morning "Usa today" out with a scathing editorial saying trump is not fit for office and, quote, a president who would all by call senator Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama presidential library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush. Press secretary Sarah Sanders insisting the president's tweet was not sexual. Many, many people see this as a sexual innuendo. What is the president suggesting? I think that the president is very obvious. This is the same sentiment that the president has expressed many times before when he has exposed the corruption of the entire political system. Reporter: What is he alleging would happen behind closed doors with her? He's not alleging anything. There's no way that this is sexist at all. Reporter: Now six democratic senators calling for his resignation and in the house, more than 100 democratic representatives all signing on to a letter saying we cannot ignore the multiple of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr. Trump. Now, the president, of course, has said that all of these women, these accusers are lying. The Republican who would decide if an investigation moves forward, trey Gowdy says that is not happening and the house oversight committee will not investigate those claims and says he's referring this request for an investigation, Amy, back to the department of justice where, of course, the president's attorney general would decide. All right, Cecilia Vega, thanks so much.

