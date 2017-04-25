Transcript for Serena Williams pens a heartfelt letter to her unborn baby

We have been told it's going to be a very interesting "Pop news" with Lara Spencer. Robin, I was saying that to you because -- first story is about a dear friend. Serena Williams. Oh, yeah. In the news this morning. Sharing her baby love with all of her followers. Along with a picture taken on a vacation. She posted a heart felt letter to her unborn child. Saying in part, you gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You didn't know you had strength, Serena? She also says I can't wait to meet you. She says from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one, love mommy. Your mommy. She says she can't wait for them to share the title of number one in the world. She gives a birthday shoutout to her fiance, Alexis. What a great bitday he must be having. A lot of good in her life. A lot of positive energy. Also in pns opinio"pop news," there were something called rolodexes. Marlon brando had one. And not surprisingly, it was packed, to the nines, with the personal contact information for just about any star you can imagine. Well, now, a Los Angeles auction house is offering this piece of Hollywood history up for sale. It will be sold and his address book with the digits of jack Nicholson, Barbra streisand, Carl Bernstein's direct line at the post. Hi phone book includes Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Robert de Niro, to name a few. Auction estimates are there are 7500 for the rolodex and $5,000 for the phone book. A lot of these people are very much awe live, perhaps have the same phone number. I'm wondering how they're feeling about the news. They'll be changing their numbers. What's up? Did you have the one that you could spin it like that. Take the card out. Pop it back in. I think $7500 seems low. Me, too. I was thinking $75,000. I wonder if some will get tother to try to buy to it

