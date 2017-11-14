Transcript for Sessions to testify amid reports of Clinton special counsel

Roy Moore is running to fill the seat that had been held by Jeff sessions and he'll be on the hot seat today after revelations overnight he's asked justice department prosecutors to examine the Clinton foundation and Hillary Clinton's e-mails despite promises to recuse himself from those matters. Mary Bruce has the latest. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, for weeks the president has been ramping up the pressure calling for the justice department to look into Hillary Clinton and this morning as the attorney general heads to the hill the department is now weighing a new investigation. As president returns from a marathon trip in Asia. Made a lot of friends at the highest level. Reporter: He's being greeted with a new controversy. Attorney general Jeff sessions authorize identifying the justice department to consider a special counsel to look into allegations regarding trump's former rival, Hillary Clinton. In a letter to the house judiciary committee the justice department suggests prosecutors would examine allegations that donations to the Clinton foundation influenced a decision by the Obama administration to allow a Russian agency to buy the nuclear one company writing prosecutors will make recommendations as to whether any matters not urpdzly under investigation should be open or whether any merit the appointment of a special counsel. Donald, welcome to my hometown. Reporter: -- Sessions mrenged to steer clear of Clinton related investigations. I believe the proper thing for me to do would be to recuse myself from any questions involving those kind of investigations that involve secretary Clinton that were raised during the campaign. Or could otherwise be connected to it. Reporter: That's not the outcome the president was hoping for. I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. Reporter: Before departing T& for his trip to Asia -- They should be looking at the Democrats. He should be looking at podesta and all of that dishonesty. They should be looking at a lot of things and a lot of people are disappointed in the justice department including me. Thank you, everybody. Reporter: Now critics are already soungdz the alarm. Theto Democrat on the house intelligence committee tweeting if the A.G. Bends to pressure from the president and appoints a special counsel to investigate trump's vanquished rival it could spell the end of the doj as an independent institution. Now, guy, sessions is set to testify on the hill later this morning. And you can be sure he's going to face some harsh questions. Yeah, that is going to be some hearing. Thanks very much.

