Transcript for Severe storm slams San Antonio, thousands without power

caused, global headlines because of that. And a lot of big headlines about the weather and a major storm in Texas overnight. More than 100 homes were damaged in San Antonio. You can see the scene right there. Wow. Homes were flattened. Nearly 40,000 without power and ginger is on top of all that. Good morning. Good morning. A lot happened in the early morning hours. You can see the significant damage pictures, so fortunate only five reported minor injuries. That storm is not done. That line of storms now threatening Houston with severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood watches and San Antonio, we found our Katrina weber from KSAT and the latest from the damage. Reporter: There will be no holiday off for people in this neighborhood and others in San Antonio all a result of the weather that came through last night that ripped roofs off homes and dumped debris in front yards. There is a house on the corner that is missing its roof. More than 40 homes in this neighborhood alone. More than 100 throughout the city that have been damaged and reports of fires related to the weather and about a half dozen minor injuries all from that storm last night. Back to you, ginger. Katrina, thank you. Now San Antonio clear but that line in east Texas going to move east. Look at Monday, 8:00 P.M. Right there in central Louisiana, Little Rock getting it by later this afternoon and tonight so the threat not over for severe weather and could see hail, damaging winds and the west, wind advisory, high wind warnings and flood watches that are just plastering northern California now after that busy southern California weekend. We're looking for more moisture stemming all the way from Hawaii. I said look at that pineapple express feeding in and rainfall rates, totals in that 4 to 6-inch range. All right, thank you, ginger. Neal Karlinsky is in San

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.