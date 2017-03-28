Transcript for Severe storm systems rip across the South

First we want to get to that severe weather hitting the south. More than 160 storm reports as powerful winds and damaging rain move through several states and ginger zee has the latest. Good morning, ginger. Good morning to you, Michael. They will be so busy looking at all of potential tornado damage today. And gunnersville, Alabama, see that blowing wind and dangerous hail smashing windshields in Mississippi and this flipping cars in Tennessee. So, this is what we saw as of yesterday. Now we're going to go ahead and focus on a new storm that is putting itself together in the plains coming over the rockies, it's got a coal front dry line all the classic setup for a severe weather potential and that really happens tonight in this region, southwest of Oklahoma City into parts of north Texas, down to San Angelo and then moves east. This is day after day of severe weather threat. It goes into the Little Rock area, Shreveport is in it by Wednesday. So much more to come with the severe weather forecast but we have to get straight to Adrienne Bankert who is in deindicate turville, Tennessee, this morning. Reporter: Good morning to you. We want to show you what a possible tornado or those strong straight line wins can do. This building behind us shredded. The walls and roof ripped apart. Officials say the system was so strong a number of mobile homes pretty much imploded. Overnight, 15 million Americans in the crosshairs. Severe storm systems ripping across the south. Funnel clouds forming across Wernecke ki. Drivers struggling to see the roads through the torrential rains. High winds destroying this large brick sign and turning trees to trash on busy roads. In Mississippi, dangerous twisters tearing through the area. This ominous funnel cloud spotted right off this highway. This heavy hailstorm in Alabama forcing everyone indoors. This is creepy. I have never seen in in the 11 years we've lived here. Reporter: For those on the road visibility is reduced to near whiteout conditions and high winds and heavy rains interrupting this baseball game in north central Alabama. Golf ball size hatestones pelting swimming pools from Mississippi and Alabama to Texas. Where larger, more dangerous baseball-size ones shatter this car windshield. And you know what, just like this building that was shredded, we know that several homes have been damaged here in decaturville, some severely. No one has been reported injured but this part of the country really under the bull's-eye that ginger has been talking about with another strong system set to roll through.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.