that but before we get to that we'll begin with dangerous storms across the south. Take a look at this scene from our dallastation, WFAA, the tornadoes, hail and heavy rain destroying homes, 18 million Americans at risk and, ginger, you've been tracking it all. A very strong to severe line of storms blowing through east Texas, still well west of Houston. But these were the vivid images that grabbed our attention overnight. Those tornadoes, at least 14 reported tornadoes in west Texas, plenty of hail and damaging winds still happening this morning. Violent tornadoes cutting across west Texas. Oh, my gosh. This twister in Stamford ominously hovering nearby. Windshields shattered across the state. In Aiken, you can barely see the car headlights through the fog and rain. In Seymour, one mother says the hail blew through her back window, the glass injuring her baby girl. I have to take her to urgent care to get that checked out. Reporter: This driver in Lubbock forced to pull over. The hail hammering her car. Outside of spur, Texas, three storm chasers involved in a fatal accident after police say one ran a stop stein and they collided. Every tornado I see is amazing. Reporter: One of the men, kell Kelley Williamson was live streaming before the crash and more than 200,000 are without power in Texas. We heard the bang and could hear the debris. Reporter: That line of storms still marching east. That powerful jet stream will move east once the air destabilizes this afternoon and evening, Arkansas, Louisiana, southern Missouri that finds themselves in the hot spot. Along the warm spot you could see isolated tornadoes especially in southern Missouri. Watch this then because this time of year it's very easy to get severe weather fatigue. You show this every day but this is serious. West of Nashville to Memphis, this is Thursday's threat region, robin and I'll have much more coming up in a couple of moments. Thank you.

