Transcript for Severe storms bring golf ball-sized hail to Texas

First we want to get to severe weather spreading across the south. Millions in the path of powerful storms from Texas to Kentucky. Let's go to ginger zee who is tracking it all. Good morning, Michael. In the heart of the severe season we had at least 74 severe storm reports. Big hail, almost baseball size. This tornado reported in Ada, Oklahoma. Look at this video, the hail that was falling in Argyle, Texas, busting windshields and then dropping into the pool in Denton county and highland village, Texas. Just wild pictures coming out of there. You'll see more today. I think primary threat will be including Memphis and eventually Nashville. Look at the severe storms as that same cold front come as cross. Parts of Kentucky, back through Mississippi, robin, we've got not just today but through Wednesday a severe threat we have to talk about coming up.

