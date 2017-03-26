Transcript for Severe weather threat in multiple states

campaign, George will interview Roger stone. And some areas of the country are dealing with severe weather right now. They're recovering from hail. Damaging winds, and a tornado. That threat is not over. Rob Marciano is joining us. We're getting into a very active and amplify ied pattern. Nearly back to back to back events. We might get more storms across the appalachians. The next storm, out of Colorado into the plains today. A likely outbreak from overnight, Dallas through Oklahoma City. Cool Canadian air. Dry hair from Mexico. Moisture from the gulf of Mexico today. I-35 looks to be the hot spot. And during the overnight hours, that's where we think they'll fire. That will headache it especially dangerous. Right in the heart of that, Dallas, is Philip Mena with more. Reporter: This weekend has brought intense storms here to the south. So far, in Texas and Oklahoma, we have been spared. Now, we're in the bull's eye. This morning, communities across the south hit hard after storms ripped through destroying homes, collapsing roofs and tearing up trees. This was a size entrance to our fellowship hall. Reporter: In northern Louisiana, pastor Martha showing us what's left of her church of nearly 40 years. The roof blown off. The concrete was crumbled. Bibls among the piles of debris. It's rough seeing the building like it spp. Reporter: Luckily, the storm hit in the middle of the night. And I'm just so thankful that there's no one in the building. No one got hurt. Reporter: Down the road, a neighbor sawing this massive uprooted tree. In cato, Arkansas, afe-2 tornado, bringing winds up to 120 miles an hour. The whole house was shaking. Reporter: The twister on the ground for seven minutes, flipping this mobile home. Bottom, gone. Here, only the frame left. This home's ceiling caved in. Unfortunately, we could see similar scenes playing out here in this region later tonight as we brace for a new round of severe weather. Right now, it's the calm before the storm. Dan? More to come, Phillip, and more weather coming up soon. We're going the turn to a

