Transcript for 'Shark Tank' star Daymond John opens up about his cancer diagnosis

We are here now with entrepreneur motivational speaker and our dear friend "Shark tank's" daymond John. He's exclusively sharing his personal story about a medical journey that has transformed his life. Would you please welcome Mr. John here back to "Gma." Thank you. Thank you. All right. Thank you. I like this look. Usually you're -- I can't wear this on the show so I had to wear it here. You had a physical and discovered something. I had a very extensive physical and they discovered that there was a nodule on my thyroid and said, you can take it out or you can't. Maybe -- could be something. They remove it and it was stage 2 cancer on my thyroid. You hear the reaction from people here. Yeah, you know, you should have seen the reaction from me but you know what, I didn't skip a beat. I went to -- when I got early detection and I understood that I had a challenge and if I would attack it now, then I wouldn't have let it attack me and I had that removed. I didn't miss anything. I S out partying and dancing, you know, two days later, thought that I should have but I wanted to share this information with people because what would I had went through if I decided to just stick my head in the sand and go, you know what, I'm not going to check into stuff. It happen, it happens. It happens to everybody else, I would have really been, you know, I would have really had big problems. The one thing the medical community can agree on is that early detection really increases your chance of having a success. Not a guarantee but it increases your chances. How are you now? I am absolutely great. I mean, you know, I have to monitor it for the rest of my life. You know, I have another half of my thyroid still in. And in the event that it comes back I'll be able to fight it -- thyroid cancer is a very slow growing cancer and, you know, you really, you know, inspired me a lot because of your public awareness about how we should look at these things and take them on so but I'm totally grateful. Don't send me any twinkies or baked Alaska. Well, maybe twinkies. I'm good and want to share this with people. That's what success is. It's staying in your family's lives, it's being around and that's what success is. Because you enjoyed the birth of your third child last year. My third child. Little baby Jacob. Right. Is that a factor in wanting to make sure you're around. Absolutely. I have three beautiful daughters and I wanted to be around. I want to be here to walk them down the aisle and be there to protect them and be there for them to keep yelling at me and ignoring me and this is how it happens by going out and people getting mammogram, colonoscopies, endoscopies, pap smears and all the things to find out what's going on because you can prevent it and stay around in your family's lives. You say this. This afternoon I'm having my mammogram and sonogram just so happens I'm scheduled for today. Absolutely. But I'm glad you said this and that you want to go public with it and share this with people because in a lot of communities especially in the African-American community, there is a sense of, okay, I'm going to bury my head in the sand. I'm not going to deal with it and you say you can't do that. You know, if my calling was to put me on the stage to know why I'm here, there's a saying that, you know, a man with his health as a thousand dream, a man without his health only has one and you have to understand that's what success is. It's being able to get up every single day and be happy. Make your mess your message and you're doing that. How is everything going with the show. The show is great. Our finale is this Friday. Kevin o'leary is still a bad, mean person. Not nice to you after all this. No, not at all. No the at all and you, you know, we're making people hopefully rich and/or their dream come true and they're going on and hiring other people and, you know, it's really been a good run. "Shark tank" has been so good to me and so many others. 200 episodes now? Coming up on our 200th episode. Thank you. Thank you, thank you for sharing this very, very important message. If you have a loved one out there, just not you, tell your parent, tell your kids, make sure you go out there and get yourself checked.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.