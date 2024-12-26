Taxi cab strikes several pedestrians in NYC's Herald Square

A 9-year-old boy was among the three people transported to the hospital.

Three people were hospitalized after a New York City taxi cab jumped the curb and struck multiple pedestrians in Herald Square on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred on the Midtown Manhattan sidewalk at 4:03 p.m. as the taxi driver was northbound on Sixth Avenue, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

Taxi hits pedestrians in Herald Square. WABC

There were six pedestrians struck by the cab, and the three individuals that were transported to area hospitals included a 9-year-old boy, and two women aged 41 and 49, according to officials.

All of the impacted pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver suffered a possible medical episode, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

