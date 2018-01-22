Transcript for 'Shark Tank' star Daymond John shares his top tips for improving your work ethic

We're back with our friend daymond John from "Shark tank" out with a new book "Rise and grind." Outperform, outwork, and outhustle your way to success. You have to get up every day and grind. What is the secret? I have five. Number one, you have to get on it. You have goat on it. Just start. Just do it, right? Number two is you have to repeat. Every action you take every day, you have to learn how to maximize that and we re Pete it. There you go. Number three, you have to insist on excellence. Every day, you have to keep improving. If anybody doesn't represent you, you don't have to acknowledge them. Keep moving forward. You have to insist. And you have to navigate. Navigate, you're going female. No matter what, you're going to fail. Life is a series of failures. You have to improve on that. Last but not least, drive. Why are some people more successful? We both have the same 24 hours in a day. You talked to lots of successful people. Number one, they're all self-niche a good way. You can't be a better player on the team if you're not a good player yourself. They take care of themselves. Faith, nutrition, health, time with tamly, and giving praise. No matter what. Number two is, they don't do anything for anybody else first in regards to e-mails. They don't let life consume them. What they do is wake up, don't answer E e-mails for the first two hours because e-mails, you're on defense. You're answering everybody else's problems. They instead send out e-mails or whatever they're doing because that's offense. Number three, they take care of health and nutrition almost always. We talk about success is money. Nobody talks about how being prugtive and having a healthy life creates all of that. If you don't have that, you don't have anything else. Swwe have a lot of audience questions. Starting with Lauren? E-mail seems to be a big problem for me. How do you stay on task? What advice to you have? E-mail is a technology form of physical mail. You didn't walk around all day and answer mail all day? You have to schedule time. 4:00, 10:00 at night. Number two, like I said earlier, don't answer any of them in the begins of the day. Answer them later. You want to send out all your instruks to everybody else. Not answer any of their problems. Thank you. Next one. Monique. Hi, daymond. I find myself late for appointments and meetings because meetings run long or I lose track of time. What do you recommend I do to fix the problem? Time is the only thing to get. One of my subjects in the book, he makes the meetings, 9:06. 3:57. It make people understand the value of the minute. You have to stick to it as well. Other people will understand how you prioritize your life. It's in increments. Minutes. And Danielle? The last one? Yep. Hay, daymond, how are you. I have a lot of want to accomplish. I'm not sure how to get started. How to prioritize? What you to recommend? Writing down goals on a daily basis. They write them in "A" and "B." All the have tos. And all the want tos. They get to the "a"s, they hope the get to the Bs. The Bs are in their mind. But they're not overconsumed. Boy, a lot of good advice. Thank you for coming back. "Rise and grind" available tomorrow. Let's go the ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.